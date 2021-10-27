Science and Technology: Tips to Get Started

Ideal Overview: The screen size for gaming should be between 27 and 32 inches. Photo: Florian Schuh/dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Foreman

In order for complex images to run smoothly, working memory must also be used Many may already have a computer. However, it may not be suitable for games without an upgrade. “Consoles can’t be upgraded, but they are cheaper,” says Alexander Kopf of GameStar magazine. “And the consoles are more intuitive. You can turn them on and click on games – that is relatively intuitive.”

I need more

“If at some point the games on your smartphone or console are very limited, it makes sense to invest in a better PC or to upgrade the hardware in the house,” says Kopf. Even if you want to play online games with friends or bigger games like League of Legends or World of Warcraft, it’s worth it, PC games won’t run smoothly without powerful processors and graphics cards.

Alexander Köpf knows that the hurdle on a PC is a little bigger: “You have to learn something, install games, and possibly the corresponding client, that is, software that uses server services, should be installed.” The advantage of a PC is that you get more performance and nicer graphics for the extra money. In general, a PC is more flexible than a console – and there are also more games on it.

Try it first

If you already have a computer, you better try what he wants to play. Can games be installed? Are load times acceptable? Are the games running smoothly? If not, you can try a lower resolution. Oftentimes this still looks very good. If not: Upgrade.

The prices of processors, especially graphics cards, are currently very high. If you buy these PC components individually, you sometimes pay more than a whole new PC. So Kopf advises looking for a powerful computer that is also useful for gaming. Here you should plan for at least 1000 euros.

If you already have a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, you don’t necessarily have to buy new hardware to start playing, says Benedikt Schlotmann, of gaming magazine MeinMMO.

microprocessor client

But how should a new computer be equipped? Specifically, your computer should have an Intel Core-i processor with a four- or five-digit model number starting with 8, 9, 10, or 11, advises Alexander Kopf. For example Core i3 8300. Or, if it’s an AMD processor, it can be considered Ryzen processors with model numbers starting with 2, 3, 4 or 5, such as the Ryzen 3 2200G.

Basically, if you just want to play, processors with 4 cores and 8 so-called threads are enough. If you want it as a receiver resistor, choose a model with 6 or 8 cores. Kopf says he definitely doesn’t need more.

For “Counter Strike” or, for example, “League of Legends” with its relatively less complex graphics, according to Köpf, the GPUs built into the processors are often enough. If you want better graphics and want to play more demanding games like “Cyberpunk 2077” or “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” then you should look for an additional graphics card.

These should be the graphics cards

Here you can choose from manufacturers Nvidia and AMD. If you want to play in Full HD, Nvidia recommends cards from the RTX 2060, Kopf says. At AMD are the cards from the Radeon RX 5600 XT.

For complex images to run smoothly, the working memory (RAM) must be large enough. Very little RAM can be observed in the case of vibration, but it is actually no longer a problem nowadays, since most computers have enough RAM. It is recommended to use DDR4, 8 GB and above gaming RAM – 16 GB is better. And the hard drive must actually be an SSD, according to Köpf.

Do you need a new surrounding?

If you want to buy a new gaming monitor, then you need to know: it should not be too small for games, but also not huge, otherwise the player will lose track of the image, explains Benedikt Schlotmann, from the online gaming magazine Menmo. A median between 27 and 32 inches is ideal.

Often a keyboard or mouse is already available. “If you buy something new here, it’s a mouse that fits comfortably in hand,” advises Schlotmann. The hand cramps faster if the mouse is too small or too large. “The only thing that helps is trying it out.”