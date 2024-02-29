Sauerkraut for the intestines: This is what happens when you eat it

Sauerkraut has a questionable reputation. On the one hand, it is a traditional German dish with a long history, but on the other hand, many people frown upon thinking of the musty taste and sour smell of cabbage. But fermented white cabbage is very healthy. Above all, the positive impact Sauerkraut for the intestines is highlighted. For example, it is popularly said: “Sauerkraut cleanses the intestines.” But what exactly does that mean and how true is it really?

Sauerkraut for the intestines: this is how it is prepared

Sauerkraut is made through a process Lactic acid fermentation Fresh white cabbage is fermented by adding salt. Fresh white cabbage is first washed well and chopped or cut into thin slices. These strips are then sprinkled with salt. The exact amount varies, but is usually between 1.5 to 2 percent of the vegetable's weight. Salt helps remove water from plant cells. By kneading and pressing the cabbage firmly, this process is accelerated, with the juice being released creating an ideal environment for fermentation.

The salted and kneaded cabbage is then poured into a fermentation vessel so that it is completely covered with its own juice. It is important that the cabbage remains submerged in liquid throughout the fermentation period To prevent mold formation. You can also place a glass weight on top of the cabbage to keep it in the liquid.

First, the container is stored at room temperature. Naturally occurring lactic acid bacteria convert the sugar in cabbage into lactic acid. This works as lactic acid Preservative It gives sauerkraut its typical sour taste. Once fermentation is complete, sauerkraut can be stored in the refrigerator or in a cool place for several months.

This is why sauerkraut is so beneficial for the intestines

In addition to its probiotic and fiber-rich properties, sauerkraut is one too A source of vitamins C and K, iron and manganese. These nutrients contribute to overall health and strengthen the immune system. Its low calorie density and high nutritional content make sauerkraut an ideal food for a healthy diet.

However, sauerkraut has a special effect on the intestines. This is what happens to your body when you eat sauerkraut:

1. It has a probiotic effect

Sauerkraut is rich in probiotic bacteria resulting from the fermentation process. These microorganisms Promote a healthy gut microbiomeIt is essential for good digestion and the immune system. Probiotic bacteria can help fight harmful bacteria and maintain balance in the intestines.

2. Sauerkraut enhances digestion

Fiber in sauerkraut Support bowel movement Hence it can prevent constipation. Through regular digestion, toxins and toxins are eliminated, thus cleansing the intestines.

3. Reduces inflammation

Sauerkraut also contains Antioxidants, which can have an anti-inflammatory effect. Inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract can lead to various symptoms such as diarrhea, flatulence, and constipation. Sauerkraut can relieve these symptoms and reduce inflammation.

The question of whether sauerkraut “cleans” the intestines can be answered in the affirmative if “cleaning” means promoting healthy intestinal flora, supporting digestion, and reducing inflammation.

Conclusion: It is not only sauerkraut that is important for the intestines

They also have a similar effect on the intestines Other fermented foods Such as kimchi, kefir, and yogurt. These also contain probiotic bacteria that promote gut health. High-fiber foods such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables also support gut health by “feeding” gut bacteria, promoting healthy digestion and a diverse gut microbiome.