June 5, 2024

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer compete in TV debate – News

Esmond Barker June 5, 2024 3 min read

The first televised duel took place a month before the British general election. There was only one winner.

Incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak harshly attacked rival Keir Starmer in ITV’s first televised debate before the general election in nearly a month.

The Conservative Prime Minister has claimed several times that the SDP wants to increase each employee’s annual tax burden by £2,000.

Early elections in July


Open the box
Close the box

Rishi Sunak surprisingly called early elections about two weeks ago. In opinion polls, the Prime Minister’s party trails Labour’s Social Democrats by about 20 percentage points.

Political scientist Mark Garnett of Lancaster University told the German news agency: “Rishi Sunak hopes that a snap election will reduce the extent of his defeat.” In the past, early elections were usually called to increase the incumbent president’s chances of winning.

The leader of the opposition, Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, dismissed the allegations made in the debate as “nonsense,” and toughened his tone, saying: “He is making things up as he talks.”

According to Starmer, Labor only wants to increase VAT for private schools and excess profits tax for energy companies.

You have no plans for the future.

Starmer did not back down from the accusations in the duel. Sunak’s Conservative Party bears responsibility for the poor state of the country, with long waiting times in clinics, high mortgage interest rates and a sharp increase in the cost of living. The challenger also addressed the problems of the education system and the shortage of teachers.

See also  Blackouts in Berlin - tens of thousands of people without heating and hot water

Starmer said that after 14 years, the Conservative Party was desperately grasping at straws. Naturally, Sunak sees things differently. Labor had years to put forward its own ideas, but there were no concrete plans: “They have no plans for the future.”

“Repair UK” is a third party


Open the box
Close the box

legend:

EPA/Tolga Akmen

Nigel Farage wants to run with his right-wing populist Reform UK party in the elections on July 4: “I’ve changed my mind, it shouldn’t be a sign of weakness.” Just two weeks ago, the 60-year-old didn’t want to compete. Farage is a well-known politician in Great Britain. He helped push Brexit as a leading figure.

Great Britain correspondent Patrick Fulser characterizes this news as a big surprise: “It really puts the Conservatives on one side.” Social Democrats should be happy that the Conservatives are now under attack from two sides.

Polls see Rishi Sunak as the narrow winner of this first TV debate. However, opinions were somewhat divided: 51 percent saw the incumbent prime minister as having an advantage and 49 percent saw his rival.

Commentators praised Sunak’s combative tone as he repeatedly asked Starmer directly about his plans. There is a second debate scheduled for June, after which we will see if Starmer can score a better result.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

An 83-year-old bison was gored in Yellowstone National Park

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker
1 min read

Protest against tourists: Majorca families occupy its beaches

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker
4 min read

Bürgenstock Conference: US Representative Kamala Harris arrives

June 4, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

4 min read

Scientists have discovered 2,000 kilometers of Antarctica’s coast covered with stable ice for 85 years

June 5, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Paul Wolfsberg thrilled Nate with a 2-1 win over England

June 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

How does NASA want to give the Hubble Space Telescope more time?

June 5, 2024 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer compete in TV debate – News

June 5, 2024 Esmond Barker