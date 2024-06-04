June 4, 2024

An 83-year-old bison was gored in Yellowstone National Park

Esmond Barker June 4, 2024 1 min read
This magnificent specimen of bison in Yellowstone National Park has absolutely nothing to do with the attack on an elderly woman by a fellow bison.

Corner stone

Authorities in Yellowstone National Park, USA, are investigating a case that ended with the injury of an 83-year-old woman: the older woman was taken by the horns by a bison.

An 83-year-old woman was gored and seriously injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The park administration said that the visitor from the US state of South Carolina was attacked by the animal with its horns on Saturday near Storm Point Road on Yellowstone Lake. The woman was taken to the hospital.

The park administration stressed that the wild cattle want to “defend their lands.” “Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.” CNN Park management. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.” The animal picked up and injured the victim from Greenville, South Carolina.

The park requires visitors to stay at least 23 meters away from large animals. These include bison, elk, and deer. A distance of at least 91 meters should be maintained from bears and wolves. In 2023, an Arizona woman was seriously injured by a bison in the national park. The previous year, bison had injured two people there.

dpa

