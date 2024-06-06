June 6, 2024

The Starliner spacecraft is launched to the International Space Station for the first time with astronauts – News

Esmond Barker June 6, 2024 6 min read
The “Starliner” spacecraft is launched to the International Space Station with astronauts on board for the first time – News – SRF


  • After years of delays, the Starliner spacecraft has launched a crewed test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time.
  • Carrying NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sonny Williams on board, the spacecraft took off from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in the US state of Florida.

The test flight had previously been postponed several times due to various technical problems with the spacecraft and the rocket. In the past few weeks, launches have only been canceled twice, a few minutes before launch. Among other things, there were problems with a helium leak and a malfunction in the computer system on Earth.

An Atlas V rocket carries two astronauts aboard a Boeing Starliner as it takes off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Reuters/Steve Nesius

Starliner is a partially reusable spacecraft consisting of a crew capsule and a service module and can carry up to four crew members. The space capsule is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on Thursday. Sonny Williams and Barry Wilmore will remain on the International Space Station for about a week.

Two astronauts wearing blue suits in front of a spacecraft.

Sonny Williams, 58, and Barry Wilmore, 61, have both been to space twice before.

Reuters/Joe Skipper

To arrive at Starliner, the Crew Dragon space capsule docked on the International Space Station was transferred to another docking station. In May 2022, Starliner, developed and manufactured by US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, completed a successful unmanned flight to the International Space Station for the first time and spent four days there – an important test for the spacecraft.

In the future, the Boeing “Starliner” plane will transport astronauts to the International Space Station as an alternative to the SpaceX “Crew Dragon” space capsule. However, due to a number of problems, the project is well behind schedule, while the “Crew Dragon” has been regularly bringing astronauts to the International Space Station for several years.


SRF News 4, June 5, 2024, 6:00pm;

