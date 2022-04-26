Researchers have warned that the Zika virus is only one mutation that is far from causing a widespread outbreak.

As of 2016, the Zika virus is known to cause microcephaly and disrupt fetal brain development. The authorities did nothing despite the doctors’ warnings. Scientists have issued a new warning about the dangerous mutation of the virus.

The Zika virus was declared completely harmless in 2015. Previously, Zika virus infection was completely harmless to millions of people. But then the news came out that in less than a year, more than 4,000 babies in Brazil were born with a birth defect. The virus was already predicted by doctors in 2016. But the authorities did nothing. Scientists are now predicting a new outbreak of the Zika virus. Experts warn that this can happen at any time. The disturbing news was first reported by the Daily Star.

Zika virus epidemic warning: Only a mutation separates the virus from the huge outbreak!

As a result, new research reveals that a single mutation has the potential to start a major epidemic. Only adults are infected with the virus transmitted by mosquitoes. According to the British newspaper The Daily Star, which cites recent research, its effects on unborn children can be devastating, leading to brain damage and birth defects.

Zika infection can cause microcephaly in newborns

The virus associated with dengue fever is known to cause microcephaly in newborns. Medicine should be on the lookout for new mutations, according to a new research paper published by researchers at the Lа Jollà Institute of Immunology in California. The researchers moved the virus back and forth between the cells of mice and mosquitoes multiple times in the lab, making subtle changes that could give rise to a new strain.

New strain of Zika virus can evade antibodies

Scientists have warned that a new viral strain could evade antibodies in populations that previously acquired herd immunity as a result of a wave of infection. “Understanding the drivers of ZIKV development and using this knowledge to predict future outbreaks has been one of the biggest challenges since the ZIKV (Zika virus) explosion in America in 2015-2016,” the researchers say.

After the Zika virus outbreak, thousands of babies were born with brain damage.

Because their mothers were bitten by mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus during pregnancy during the 2016 outbreak, thousands of babies were born with brain damage. According to the British newspaper, “Daily Star”, virologists are currently working on developing a vaccine aimed at protecting pregnant women in particular from the virus and preventing dangerous mutations.

Researchers warn that a new strain of Zika may render previous immunity useless.

Study leader Professor Sujan Shrestha cautioned that “the Zika variant we identified has evolved to the point where protective immunity to previous dengue infection in mice is no longer effective.” Unfortunately, if this form becomes common, we may face similar problems in the real world.”

