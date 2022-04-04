Researchers discover genes responsible for Alzheimer’s disease

An international research team with Swiss participation has identified 75 genetic regions associated with AlzheimerAssociated diseases. 42 previously unknown genetic regions, researchers report Monday in the journal Nature Genetics.

heredity AlzheimerIt is the most common type of dementia, and it is elevated. It is estimated between 60 and 80 per cent. Therefore, to better understand and treat the disease, it is necessary to know genetic risk factors.

In a genome-wide association study with more than 111,000 AlzheimerPatients and a control group of more than 677,000 people, the team led by Céline Bellingoys of the French research institute Institut Pasteur de Lille were able to gain new insights into the genetic predisposition to Alzheimer– Disease to win. danger in Alzheimer The disease is based on the interaction of more than 100 genes.

Previous risk factors have been confirmed

Beta-amyloid peptides and tau proteins, which are associated with neurodegenerative disease, are already well documented. Scientists were able to confirm the important role of these two proteins and the genes that code for them.

They also discovered risk genes in the immune cells of the central nervous system, the so-called microgalia. These cells normally remove toxins like “garbage collectors,” but they can destroy healthy cells if they are disturbed. The researchers also found a signaling pathway that was not previously associated with Alzheimer– He brought the disease.

These results would increase the knowledge of the pathological processes of Alzheimer They emphasize and expand, the authors write. They hope this will open up new avenues for therapeutic research in neurodegenerative and hitherto incurable diseases.