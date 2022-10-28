science

Parasites: How Toxoplasma deceives the immune system

October 28, 2022
Faye Stephens

Toxoplasma It is one of the most successful parasites worldwide. Hundreds of millions or more people are infected with it, often without their knowledge. We are only intermediate hosts, the pathogen can only reproduce in cats, who spread it over and over again. It is not yet clear whether it harms us, but there are increasing signs that it makes us more susceptible to neurological and psychiatric disorders.. Arne ten Hoeve from Stockholm University and his team Described in “Host Cell and Microbe” How Toxoplasma hijacks immune cells and sends them on a journey through the body.

