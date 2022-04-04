science

Review of the book “Visual Knowledge” – Spectrum of Science

April 4, 2022
Faye Stephens

The three books in the “Visual Knowledge” series on the topics of mathematics, physics and biology are intended for schoolchildren from the age of twelve, but individual volumes can also be read by adults. As the title suggests, the works have attractive illustrations and images to complement the well-written and compact texts. The authors deal with each of the facts on a clear double page and briefly summarize the essential facts; In addition, the glossary and index make it easy to search for terms.

