Private debt is growing – but it’s also getting expensive

The scope of private debt is constantly increasing. However, in an international comparison, Germany still lags behind. (Photo: Imago Images/Cavan Images) A bird’s-eye view of the banking district in Frankfurt

Frankfurt So far, private trusts have been mainly the subject of Anglo-Saxon growth. But this type of corporate financing is used more and more in Germany.

A notable example is the Elf Capital Group. The Frankfurt financier has financed 15 mostly medium-sized companies with the first such loan of 300 million euros. The company is now launching two new funds.

Loan money offers are an alternative to pure bank loans. Funds raise money from institutional investors and wealthy families and provide various forms of debt, such as large loans for investments or acquisition financing.

Supply is rising, as traditional banks are becoming increasingly cautious and deliberately reducing their liabilities in certain industries or sizes — often to comply with regulatory requirements.

