Predictions: The world will rise to 2.4 degrees by 2100 – science

Is the world heading towards catastrophe unchecked? Climate forecasts indicate this. But at COP26 in Glasgow, according to the head of Greenpeace, there was only “sabotage, vandalism and selfishness.”

Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina, near El Calafate. Experts agree that much more needs to be done around the world by 2030 if global warming occurs Photo: dpa

Berlin (dpa). If all nations’ 2030 climate commitments are implemented, global warming will rise to about 2.4 degrees by the end of the century, according to the researchers.

This is evidenced by new forecasts from Climate Action Tracker (CAT), which were published on Tuesday at the World Climate Conference in Glasgow. If you just look at what countries are doing now and ignore more declarations, global warming will rise to 2.7 degrees by 2100.

However, the goal agreed in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement is to limit temperature rise to less than 2 degrees, if possible 1.5 degrees, compared to the pre-industrial era. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calculates that emissions of greenhouse gases harmful to the climate must be halved by 2030.

CAT researchers found that in the middle of the climate change conference in Scotland, there was a “credibility gap” between what was said and what was done. An “optimistic scenario” of only 1.8 degrees can be envisaged – but only if those countries maintain their long-term commitments to become climate-neutral by mid-century. Most countries lack reliable and concrete concepts for this.

Greenpeace president Jennifer Morgan described the prospects as terrifying. “It is a devastating report that would spur governments in any healthy world to immediately settle their differences, and with uncompromising commitment, to strike a bargain to save our future.” As weak states fought for their lives, young activists called for justice.

