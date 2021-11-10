science

COP26 commitments for 2030 are far from missing out on climate targets

November 10, 2021
Faye Stephens

Short-term climate commitments at the World Climate Summit in Glasgow are too few to meet the Paris climate goals. This is the conclusion of the independent analysis center “Tracking Climate Action” In his report on November 9. According to this, if all commitments are maintained by 2030, the global temperature will rise by 2.4 degrees by the end of the century. Thus, the globally respected organization attributes to a more optimistic forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA), Which calls for an increase in temperature of 1.8 degrees – but based on all long-term commitments.

