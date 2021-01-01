Tech

Pokémon Sword & Shield will receive a special Pikachu after the ISS event

by
Nintendo and Pokemon Corporation Will give Pokemon Sword And the Pokemon Shield Pikachu is special in January. In case you don’t see it, the company has teased an event aboard the Japanese Kibo space unit at the International Space Station to kick off the first 2021 Lunar Sunrise. Pikachu and Rayquaza appeared on the space station through augmented reality. We have no idea if this makes them the first characters from the franchise in space, because despite everything we know someone could have smuggled Psyduck on board to cuddle up inside their weightless cabin for years ago. But it was fun to do as the company brought out its characters to the public, especially those in Japan who followed the event to watch the action live.

Yes, we can officially say, Pikachu was an animated 3D in space long before most humans appeared. Courtesy of Nintendo.

But the whole ordeal does not end there! As part of its celebration of the event, the company will give Pikachu players a specialist to celebrate. Now in both Sword And the shield, You can get a special portal called “KIBO gift”. This special Pikachu comes with Thunderbolt, Swift, Wish, and Celebrate moves, all of which seem appropriate to ring in the New Year. Plus it also contains Comet Shard, because of course it’s in space! This Pikachu is available by choosing Mystery Gift in game with internet connection until January 15, 2021. After that, you just have to shake your head disappointed for some reason, I spent 2 weeks offline free creature. Enjoy your free gift as we ring 2021, shout “Becca!”

