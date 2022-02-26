Pokémon GO: Johto Live Video Tour

The big event will start in a few hours Pokemon GOTour: Johto. We at MeinMMO will keep you updated with all the current events and information throughout the event in this live bar.

What is Johto Tour? when Pokemon Go Tour: Johto It is an event that revolves around the Pokémon of the Johto region. For the first time, all second-generation monsters will be available in the game in their dazzling form.

When does Johto’s tour start? Pokémon GO Tour: Johto runs on Saturday, February 26, 2022 between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto – Live Tape

Here’s our live stream for the Pokémon GO: Johto tour, which we’ll update regularly throughout the event on February 26, 2022. We report on the habitat spawn, potential promotional codes (if any are released), special eggs and all the important news for you during the tour.

5:55 pm: The next home is coming. The trip starts from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM to Silberberg. Happy catching! There are the following Pokemon:

Onyx

Shimon

Traunvogel

He cries

snailmag

squeak

dog style

larvae

5:43 pm: From now on you can evolve your friend Eevee into Nachtara. Note that there is no mileage requirement for this during the Johto Tour. Choose Eevee as your friend and then develop it. You can now get Psiana with nicknames from Eevee.

5:13 pm: We have people already known to you Masterwork quests in Pokémon GO Summarization. You will need a lot of time for this. You must complete a task for 30 days in a row.

4:55 pm: Ready for the next habitat? It’s Ducati City from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM and brings you these Pokemon:

Khanira

burgundy

Mariel

pencil

where exactly

contempt

Remoraid

Meltank

3:55 pm: Next, the National Park Habitat runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Looking forward to these ovulations:

Duflor

sickle

lampy

Sham tree

soncor

Giravarige

tanza

Potout

2:55 pm: Run the last few minutes with Neuborkia. After that, the Viola City will be activated from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Among other things, it brings you the following Pokemon:

gulbat

phlegmon

gain

guide you

Of course surely

Chateau

Mutton Volta

sleep

velino

kramorex

no chocking

2:40 pm: Finally found and defeated the first ring coach. Fighting the Doctor was much easier than finding the coach first. I recognized him at PokéStop from afar. It was trembling blue (not dark blue as in a missile encounter). I left my desk at home immediately and ran quickly to a stop. They appear to appear in the correct order at least, because I immediately found the right flight encounter.

2:30 pm: Remember that rocket balloons will appear at your place every half hour. In a full hour and a half.

1:54 pm: The next change in habitat is imminent. From 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, eggs return from Neuborkia, which were already active from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. The following pokemon are included:

kawpotze

evey

dandelion

Meganya

fire jelly

Tornobo

Karnimani

eyebrows

Wessor

yell yell

hopscotch

1:40 pm: To challenge your own evolution (which is shown in today’s overview), you need an Eevee Evolution to Psiana. Remember that you can only do this during the day. That is why it is better to do this early rather than too late. How all Eevee evolutions work in Pokémon GO.

1:23 pm: We often read in the comments on Facebook where to find GO Arena coaches. Appear on PokéStops. However, the chance of them appearing is very slim. So keep an eye on stations near you.

12:54 PM: The next habitat change is imminent. Starting at 1 p.m., Silberberg spawns with these spawns:

Onyx

Shimon

Traunvogel

He cries

snailmag

squeak

dog style

larvae

12:17 PM: Remember that you also have the Go-Tour Johto: Evolve quest in the Today overview. For this you must evolve 40 Pokemon and then receive 25,100 XP, 3 special candies and 1 star piece.

12:10 pm: We have written for you an article about the legendary Pokémon Entei, Raikou and Suicune that are now in the wild. Why shouldn’t you catch them right away.

11:55 am: Another home ended and Ducati became the starting building block. You can try to secure all monsters still missing from the National Park Challenge between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

On the other hand, in Ducati City, you will face monsters like Chansey, Porygon or Miltank until 1:00 PM. For the Gathering Challenge for this habitat, you’ll need to catch the following Pokémon:

Mariel

pencil

where exactly

contempt

Remoraid

Meltank

burgundy

Khanira

11:48 am: Remember that there are special bonuses for ticket holders throughout the event that you should definitely take advantage of:

Four times shorter hatching distance for eggs

Double candy when you catch it

Additional candy when hunting monsters that first appeared in the Gohtu area

3 free passes for remote raid

9 free raid passes

All coaches can also look forward to an upper limit of 6 special deals today. You’ll also get a special XL guaranteed candy after level 5 raids. Level 1 and Level 3 raids also increased the chances of this happening. It is important that you perform these on-site raids.

10:59 am: The city of Viola is coming to an end. If you are not able to complete the Collector’s Challenge yet, you will have another chance between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM. But now the habitat begins “National Park”.

You will encounter monsters such as Duflor, Sichlor or Tannza. Of course, another collector’s challenge awaits you for this habitat:

lampy

Sham tree

soncor

Giravarige

tanza

Potout

sickle

Duflor

10:25 am: During Johto’s tour, Niantic also modified the field quest and unlocked 8 event missions for you. So keep an eye out for the following missions at PokéStops:

Mission Award Raid fight 3 high quality steroids Catch 5 Pokemon 500 XP Catch 10 Pokemon 500 stardust hatch an egg 1 Logia Candy O

1 He Oh Candy hatch 2 eggs 1 special dessert turn 5

PokéStops or gyms 100 stardust turn 15

PokéStops or gyms 500 stardust Run 1 kilometer 1 special dessert

10:12 am: By the way, today you can also find a special event chest in the Pokémon GO in-game store called “Training Box”. This costs 550 coins and is really worth it in terms of content:

1x Pokemon Storage Expansion

1x Expanding Item Bag

30 pokeballs

5 lucky eggs

So if you want to expand your Pokémon bag anyway and also need lucky eggs, you shouldn’t miss this offer.

training fund

10:00 am: The first hour has already ended and the home has changed to ‘Viola City’. There you will meet such Pokemon as Golbat, Laschoking or Voltilamm. Once again, there is a university challenge. You have to catch the following monsters to solve them:

guide you

Of course surely

Mutton Volta

sleep

philo

kramorex

gulbat

phlegmon

09:55 am: In level 3 raids, you’ll also find today’s Corasonn and today’s Skaraborn, that is, a regional Pokemon from the Johto region. With a bit of luck, you can also catch them as shiny. I had to try my luck right away, but unfortunately it didn’t work out.

Corson in a level 3 raid

09:24 am: During “New Borkia” you have to solve a collector’s challenge. Depending on the version, you have to catch the following monsters to get the reward:

dandelion

fire jelly

Karnimani

yell yell

Wessor

hopscotch

kawpotze

evey

You get a Pokémon displayed when you set smoke. If your university’s first hour challenge is not resolved by 10:00 AM, you have the next opportunity between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

Depending on the version, there’s another collector’s challenge that spans all habitats:

Gold Edition silver edition and bless Lydiba Skorgla Botogle tidorsa shield Mantax phanpy

09:00 am: Johto’s tour has begun. Let’s start with the first home: Newport. Pokemon like Quaputzi, Eevee or Endive are waiting for you here.

08:15 am: As we already know from reports from players from other countries where the Johto Tour has already started, there will be plenty of raids today. This includes a reduced preparation time of approximately 5 minutes and is available for approximately 25 minutes in the respective arena.

You can also encounter legendary Pokémon like Entei or Raikou in the wild. With a little luck, you can even catch them.

08:00: Good morning coaches! In less than an hour, the big Pokémon GO: Johto tour will begin. Then this is your chance to do the final prep work. Anyone who buys a ticket should definitely choose their copy in advance.

To do this, go to your item bag and click on the blue event ticket. In the window that now opens, scroll down to the bottom and select the version you want. Note that this can no longer be changed.

What you should know to prepare for the Johto tour

So that you can actually prepare for the upcoming event, we have listed you below The most important facts about Johtu tour Summarization.

Do you want a ticket? Depending on whether you bought a ticket or want to play for free, you can expect different content and breeding. So can ticket holders Choose between the gold and silver versionThis increases your chances of getting certain Chinese.

The event ticket costs just under €12 and can be purchased from the in-game game store. What generates and rewards you? with tickets We’re expecting Johto’s tour tooWe have summarized it for you in our related article.

but also Participate in a JOHTU tour without a ticket no problem. You get access to a lower portion of the rewards and you can also look forward to cool raid bosses like Ho-Oh and Lugia but also Skaraborn and Corasonn.

Do all monsters spawn at the same time? Pokémon will spawn alternately in 5 different habitats throughout the event:

New York (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Viola City (10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM)

National Park (11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

Ducati City (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM)

Silberberg (1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

All habitats (7:00 pm to 9:00 pm)

You can find more tips on how to prepare In our guide to Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.