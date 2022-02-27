Majora’s apparently “smooth to N64” clipping mask from Wii Virtual Console simulation

nintendo yesterday Another game has been added to the Switch Online expansion And update the N64 library to version 2.0.0.

he was there All kinds of improvementsBut this latest update is so better Than I expected it seems. According to Zelda 64 Scholar users and Twitter Coward (As explained by the Nintendo Dataminer oats), simulation The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask On Switch Online, it’s actually “more N64-accurate” in one “situation” than in the Wii Virtual Console version.

Warning – Majora Mask spoilers in the following video:

OatmealDome: “Majora’s Mask – Here’s a situation where the Switch version is actually *better* than previous versions and more refined for the N64 thanks to a patch that Nintendo added. It fixes a scene that runs really fast, which results in it ending early as well.”

In the Switch version of Majora Mask, there is a delay that was intentionally added to the Giant clipping scene (from frames 1120 to 1616).

This is for N64 delay SIM and fixed an issue where VC and other emus would finish scene before song finished. As part of a sprint, this loses 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/wVvMBkc6Nm – Figs (@Fig02_) February 26, 2022

It’s impressive if that’s the case – many still consider the Wii Virtual Console N64 library to be the “best” generation for Nintendo N64 emulation. You can read more about it in our previous posts.

OatmealDome also notes that the accuracy in the Switch version of Majora’s Mask is good news for fans who have demanded an experience more like the original Nintendo 64 version, but not great for the Speed ​​community where it technically takes longer to finish.

You can watch this… More improvements in yesterday’s story. This is yet another example of the effort Nintendo now appears to be investing in this paid service, not just to improve it, but in this case to make it even better than previous emulations of N64 games.

Are you ready to give the online expansion pack another look after the latest update? Are you already subscribed? Leave your thoughts in a comment.