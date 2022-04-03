Podcast: Does music help learning?

Every week the latest research results and the strangest scientific stories. Sign up quickly, don’t miss out!

In this episode for you: Julia Nestlen and our guest doctor and director Florence Randrianarisoa aka. Dr. Flogo.

Your topics are:

playing music! Because it makes you healthy – as well as smart? At least that’s what’s called the “Mozart effect.”

Copied from an octopus: Researchers have developed a material that can keep your coffee at the optimum temperature for a long time – with the help of tiny copper sheets. Perfect for novelty mugs! Sea creatures were the model.

The strange everyday life of an ophthalmologist: Florence tells us about her craziest case of the clinic.

Bored in closing? of course not! The British simply started a massive citizen science project and digitized thousands of handwritten weather data from the 19th century.

More information and studies can be found here:

Dr. Florence Randrianariswa is a physician, presenter and content creator. She first studied Media Culture Studies and Media Management in Cologne and Rome. Then human medicine, also in Cologne and in the Caribbean Fort-de-France. After receiving her doctorate and several years as a hospital physician, Florence now works as a television presenter and medical journalist. On her YouTube channel “Dr. Flojo” she explains medical topics in an understandable way.

