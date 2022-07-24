Platform testing new integrated feature for charitable flows

The Twitch streaming platform wants to introduce a new feature and is currently inviting testers to a beta version. The new option is a built-in charity streaming feature that will be called Twitch Charity. This should allow content creators to set up and run a charity stream with just a few clicks.

Charity streams on Twitch should be simplified

As Twitch writes in a new blog post, streamers should be able to select a charity on the creator’s dashboard, set a donation goal and start their own campaign. Your broadcast will automatically switch to Charity Mode. A new Donate to Charity button will also appear for viewers.

For the new feature, Twitch has partnered with the Paypal Giving Fund, assuring that all donations from the community must go to the charity chosen by the operator. The streaming platform must not withhold any portion of donations and therefore not benefit from tax breaks. If there are any issues, Paypal Giving Fund should take care of support.

The new feature aims to make fundraising for charity easier and more transparent. Support from viewers should be simpler, clearer, and more effective with the next option. Some banners have now been invited to beta. For charities, there will be a limited number available initially, but it will be expanded in the future.

Recently, Twitch mentioned that Wanting to lower the maximum payments for his banners. Instead of the previous minimum of $100, the new limit will be $50 in the future. This is meant to offer more regular payouts, which smaller streamers should also benefit from.

source: TwitterAnd the Eurogamer