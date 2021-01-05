Plans for demolishing dorms designed by Lewis Kahn in India have been suspended

Plans to Demolition of 14 of the 18 dormitories Designed by Architect Lewis Kahn for the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad which took off internationally cry Backed off on Friday.

School Board of Trustees He said in a message On Friday, in response to the comments, the Expression of Interest was “withdrawn” to demolish the dormitories, which were built in the 1960s and 1970s, and the Building Committee will reconvene to find a solution that honors the campus’s legacy while meeting the university’s future needs.

Historian William J.R. Curtis, who has written editorial articles for Architectural Record And the Architectural Review In support of the maintenance of student housing.

And in a statement released on Wednesday, he said Global Monuments Fund He called for a review of the demolition.

The director of the Institute of Management, Errol de Souza, had earlier defended the plans in (A) The speech of 23 December To the graduates, who have described the structures as “uninhabitable” due to issues including “concrete and slabs falling off the roofs”; Deterioration of the brickwork that causes cracking and waterproofing; And structural problems resulting from the 2001 earthquake.