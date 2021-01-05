Saudi Arabia ends the dispute with Qatar in a deal brokered by Kushner

Saudi Arabia and its allies are expected to sign a deal, which will be formally expired on Tuesday Their dispute with Qatar A government official confirmed Monday, in a deal negotiated by senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

The breakthrough – designed to further isolate Iran – followed a large number of Historic Peace Deals in the Middle East Mediated by the White House, Trump in recent months to normalize relations between Israel and some of its Arab neighbors.

Tuesday’s agreement will lead to an end to the four-year blockade imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, who accused Qatar’s leaders in 2017 of supporting terrorism and adhering to Iran.

The official said Kushner had helped broker the deal over the past few weeks and had traveled to Saudi Arabia on Monday to witness the signing at the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting.

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia will open its airspace to Qatari planes on the condition that Qatar Airways drop a $ 5 billion lawsuit against the four countries seeking compensation for the blockade.

The largest military base for the United States in the region is located in Qatar, where it can launch air strikes against the Islamic State and the Taliban, making Washington a victim of the blockade.

Qatar was forced to redirect its air traffic over Iran, which boosted Tehran, which was earning additional revenue by leasing its airspace to Qatar. Wall Street Journal I mentioned Monday.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a diplomatic blockade against the smaller Arab kingdom in June 2017 and issued a list of 17 demands, including closing the Al Jazeera news network and cutting ties with Turkey and Iran.

Kushner, 39, has developed a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 35, and visited Riyadh in November in an effort to end the blockade.