The Nature Museum in Berlin has confirmed the discovery of rare meteorites in Brandenburg. The museum announced on Monday that preliminary results from examining more than 20 samples from the scattered field of the asteroid that burned up on January 21 showed that it was a rare animal called Operetta. “So far there is only material in collections of 11 operetta cases that have been observed around the world,” said Ansgar Griszak, scientific director of the museum's meteorite collection. Meteorites are pieces that reach Earth from a celestial body.

The fireball could be widely seen in the sky near Berlin on the night of January 21. After that, many scholars and antiquities collectors came to the Haviland area west of Berlin.

A team of researchers and students from the Nature Museum Berlin, the German Aerospace Centre, the Freie Universität Berlin, the Technische Universität Berlin, and the SETI Institute (USA) collected more than 20 specimens for the museum's assembled research collection. The findings were submitted to the Meteorological Society's International Nomenclature Committee for review and confirmation on February 2, the museum said.