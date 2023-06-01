Open Campus – Science for the whole family at Maria Gugging

Once again, the ISTA opens its doors to the public at its annual open day. On Sunday, June 4th, from 12 noon to 6 pm, there will be a big science party for the whole family on campus. Exciting activities are waiting for you.

What does the researcher actually do and can I do too? These questions will be answered in the framework of scientific exhibitions. Then you can try it out for yourself. With laboratory tours, you can have a look at many of the established laboratories.

In the People’s Choice Photo Contest, researchers submitted captivating photos and videos that will be shown for voting during the Open Campus. Visitors choose the photos and videos they like the most. They then receive honors in the ISTA Image and Optics Division’s “Hall of Fame.”

But you can also make yourself a researcher on this day. As part of the ISTA school competition “We are Scientist!” Students writing a VWA or diploma thesis in a STEM field were asked to submit their work. Five of the most innovative works will be recognized and presented at an award ceremony as part of the Open Campus.

Visitors will also be waiting for an exhibition of photographs by the famous photographer Peter Rigaud. The “#STEMLooksLikeMe” project showcases seven people in and around scientific research in aesthetic images. In the interview, they spoke without words about their STEM careers, their strengths and how they became who they are.

You can find out how music and (quantum) physics relate to each other in the “A Little Physics of the Night” demo. “We will try to make things rise with the help of sound waves and make the music visible in a fiery way,” the organizers promised.

Three guided tours of the Gugging Museum complete the varied programme.

Of course this makes you hungry – all sorts of delicacies and perhaps Leonardelli’s ice cream are also served for dessert. There is something for everyone on June 4th, from 12pm-6pm.

The exact program can be found here