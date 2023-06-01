3 tips for gaining weight

Lose a pound or two? Many people have this desire. However, there is also the flip side of the coin and some people try to gain weight consciously. Whether it is diseases, genetic predisposition, or stress that ensures the inability to maintain weight and sufferers lose weight involuntarily.

When it comes to losing weight, the rule of thumb is that you need to burn more calories than you take in. And it works the other way around, too: To gain weight, you need to take in more calories than you burn. How does this work? We’ll tell you below.

Gain a healthy weight: Follow these three tips

Sure, you can get the extra calories you need in the form of pizza, french fries, and ice cream. correct? However, this method is not! Processed foods often contain a lot of salt, sugar and fat, which can make you sick in the long run. You will search in vain for valuable nutrients such as protein or roughage – this is a better way.

1. Foods with a high calorie density and high fat content

Instead, include foods in your diet that have a higher energy density. This includes, for example, whole grain products. Healthy fats found in avocados, vegetable oils such as canola and olive oil, and oily fish contain more calories.

2. More meals

Instead of three large meals a day, eat five smaller meals. This allows you to eat more calories without feeling overly full. But instead of chocolate bars and gummy bears, indulge in healthy snacks. Protein-rich snacks such as hard-boiled eggs or quark with fruit are ideal.

3. Build muscle

Gain weight by building muscle! This works best if you do weight training regularly, two to three times a week. What other benefits does strength training promise? The risk of osteoporosis is reduced, your posture is improved, and your joints are strengthened.