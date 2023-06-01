Leopoldina recommends the central role of …

/ spotmatikphoto, stock.adobe.com

Berlin – National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina It calls for scientifically sound health care and “excellent research whose results can be quickly implemented in medical practice.”

in opinion Entitled “Using Hospital Reform for Scientifically Sound Health Care,” the scientists warn that health care system deficiencies and false financial incentives put at risk quality-oriented diagnoses and treatment shaped by scientific knowledge.

In order to ensure the best possible and scientifically sound care for patients in the future and at the same time to generate scientific innovations and quickly implement them in practice, it is necessary to combine research, education and clinical care, including additional and advanced training, according to the statement.

Hospital reform could create the foundation for this. University medicine has to play an important role here: “The formation of network structures with other service providers who play a central coordinating role for university medicine is particularly important,” according to the authors of the statement.

Benefits must also be linked to prerequisites, including special medical expertise, research skills, training, additional education, and advanced training. In addition, scientifically initiated clinical studies are key to the rapid transfer of results from basic research to clinical application.

It should be possible to include as many suitable patients as possible in studies in order to generate sufficient, high-quality data. According to Leopoldina, this requires on the one hand the close association of university medical centers with other hospitals and resident physicians and on the other hand the partnership with university and non-university research institutions.

Because of the particular importance of research, medical associations must reliably recognize research times for medical training. In addition, workers in the health care system must be constantly organized and trained accordingly. According to the statement, the goal is “scientific competence for life among health workers.” © Hill / aerzteblatt.de