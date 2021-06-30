Would you be happy to drink? If you believe the Romanian and North Macedonian media, then the North Macedonian football fans in Bucharest have proven themselves to be particularly heavy drinkers. The online portal “makfax.com.mk” reported on Saturday that about 4,000 supporters of the largest offshore company in emerging markets destroyed an incredible 70,000 to 75,000 liters of beer in four days. The portal relied on unspecified “Romanian media”. It remains to be seen if the report is correct. This means that each fan drinks about 4.7 liters of beer per day. It’s not impossible, but it’s also healthy – and it didn’t help either: after two matches in Bucharest, before the final group game in North Macedonia in the Netherlands on Monday, it was clear that the tournament would be over after the preliminary round. Football dwarf.