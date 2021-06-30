Wimbledon 2021: Zverev, Kerber and Petkovic win at the start of Wimbledon – Struff out

There were also successful German players on the lawn in London on Tuesday.

With Kerber, Zverev, Petkovic and Otti, four Germans made it to the next round.

Ex-Master Federer got lucky, and Serena Williams is crying.

You can find more sports topics here

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev saw Germany’s exit from EM a few miles away, at least with a good feeling at Wimbledon. In the end, both of them completed their first compulsory tennis tasks with confidence on Tuesday, spared the chaos of the ensuing rain and were then able to watch football on TV.

Jan-Lennard Struve, on the other hand, missed the 2-0 win at Wembley and is also likely to be upset by his ending against Russian candidate Daniil Medvedev. Philip Kohlschreiber, Daniel Masur and Mona Barthel also lost, while Andrea Petkovic also made progress as did Oscar Otti. Ottie’s pinpoint reward for his 13:12 victory in the fifth set tiebreak against France’s Arthur Rinderknish is now a duel with Britain’s beloved two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray.

Federer takes advantage of the task, Serena Williams is injured

On the other hand, the tournament ended after veteran Serena Williams was injured, while 39-year-old Roger Federer also benefited from a task.

With their first-place fixture scheduled, which was fitted with a roof, Zverev and Kerber were able to move into the second round of the Grand Slam classic relatively easily. After entering the second round of the Turf Classics, both were in a hurry due to the football crash between England and Germany.

“You still have ten minutes left, then I have to go,” Zverev joked when asked about the round of 16 at the European Championships, which he wanted to watch in a larger group. With 6:3, 6:4, 6:1 against Dutch qualifier Talon Grexburger, Hamburger made his first match as quickly as possible. Kerber got 6:4, 6:3 against Serbian Nina Stojanovic shortly before kick-off.

Wimbledon 2021: Struve can’t repeat Haley’s win over Medvedev

“All the German boys come to me – except for Struve, he should play,” Zverev revealed his hope for the penalty shootout. Struve was later against Medvedev and could not repeat his recent success from Halle in 4:6, 1:6, 6:4, 6:7 (3:7) against the second Russian.

Above all, Zverev shone with his sending and was never in danger. A short break from the rain didn’t derail him either. Kerber took first place right behind him, but unlike sixth in the world rankings, he got off to a bad start. The world number one had lost 3-0 to Stojanovic. Memories of their bankruptcy from the first round of the past three Grand Slam tournaments only briefly surfaced. After notching her first game win using a net scooter, the Keel woman improved in her first match of the Tour. “At first it was a bit shaky,” Kerber said.

I left three straight balls at 5:3 in the second set. I used the fourth. “The last few points I was a little nervous. I think it was a strong first lap,” the 33-year-old said. On Saturday, it ranks 28th in the world. She celebrated her first title in Bad Homburg since winning Wimbledon three years ago, thus gaining a lot of self-confidence.

Petkovic now faces French Open winner Kryzhikova

In the women’s category, Andrea Petkovic advanced 6:4, 6:3 against Italian Jasmine Paolini and now meets French Open winner Barbora Krejsikova of the Czech Republic. “As with 17, I still do with 33: I go to every game and I want to win. Of course she’s the favorite, I’m curious to see how you play on a faster deck,” Petkovic said. Former Kohlschreiber upset his five-pound finish against world number 12 Denis Shapovalov of Canada. “Of course I’m disappointed and angry because I think I can win today,” the 37-year-old said.

On the second day of the tournament, rain again caused outages and cancellations, but the biggest excitement was around Serena Williams. After Federer’s French rival Adrian Mannarino had to pass before the fifth set, the 39-year-old American picked up pain in the first set against Alexandra Sasnowiec of Belarus in the first set. (dpa/sap)

© dpa

