Favorite candidate Sabalenka narrowly entered the third round

Former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada lost her first-round match against France’s Alize Cornet with a score of 2:6, 1:6. Andreescu finished fifth in the Grand Slam tournament, which was held on grass. Then, in the second round, former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, who was No. 4, 2:6, 4:6, lost in an American duel against Madison Pringle.