Favorite candidate Sabalenka narrowly entered the third round

Aryna Sabalenka, the co-conspirator from Belarus, entered the third round of the tennis tournament at Wimbledon with a difficult success.
The 23-year-old second seed won in London after losing the first set 4:6, 6:3, 6:3 against British Foreign Secretary Katie Poulter.
Ukrainian third seed Jelena Swetolina also had problems in her opening match, which was delayed by one day. Switolina also won 6:3, 2:6, 6:3 against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck.
Former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada lost her first-round match against France’s Alize Cornet with a score of 2:6, 1:6. Andreescu finished fifth in the Grand Slam tournament, which was held on grass. Then, in the second round, former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, who was No. 4, 2:6, 4:6, lost in an American duel against Madison Pringle.
There is also no longer two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and long-time world number one Serena Williams. The American injured herself in Tuesday’s opening game. Japan’s world number two Naomi Osaka and injured Simona Halep canceled their start. The Romanian won his last Wimbledon tournament so far in 2019.
