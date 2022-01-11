News from winter sports – Fontanive with the two-man bobsleigh Seventh – Sport

Bob: Fontanive / Strebel is in seventh place

Martina Fontanev and Irina Strebel finished seventh at the World Cup for Two-Man Boss in Winterberg. The Swiss duo was fourth after the first round, but then lost 3 places. Fontanev will have another chance to qualify for the Olympics next weekend in St. Moritz. Germany’s Laura Nolte won in Winterberg, ahead of compatriot Kim Kaleki and American Kylie Humphreys. Melanie Hasler and Nadia Pasternak took 13th place.

Biathlon: Baserga lost World Cup points

Aimee Bassarga missed a point in the 10+km chase race in Oberhof, Germany. The 21-year-old junior world champion had tackled the race in 48th place and in the end, with two shot errors, ranked herself 46th. Basarga was the only Swiss woman to qualify for the race. The victory went to Norwegian Marty Olsbo Royceland, who successfully defended her lead from the sprint and thus also won the third race in Oberhof.

Biathlon: Burkhalter next to the points

Joschia Burkhalter squandered points in the World Cup biathlon chase in Oberhof. After a good sprint race on Friday with 29th place, 25-year-old Bernese Oberlander could not hold his 12.5km spot on Sunday and returned to 41st. He made 5 shooting errors. The French race was won by Quentin Villon-Mayer, who finished eight places and won the competition for the third time in a row.

Bob: Friedley and Vogt in the back

Swiss drivers Simon Friedley and Michael Vogt ended up behind the top ranks in the four-man bobsleigh race at Winterberg. Friedley, who had to sit in bobsleigh at first due to a calf injury he sustained while warming up, ranked 20th and last. Fogg finished the race just four hundred ahead of his compatriot in 18th place, and the victory once again went to local dominator Francesco Friedrich.

Free skating: Bösch right next to the podium

Fabian Bösch had his best result of the season in the slopestyle event at Mammoth Mountain with fifth, but narrowly missed the podium. Thanks to a good second half (90.50), Engelberger was able to hope for a second place for a long time, but then had to make way for winner Alexander Hall of the United States, compatriot Nicholas Guiper, Evan McEran of Canada and Mac Forehand ( United States of America).

Figure skating jump: Austria wins team jump

Austria won the team competition in Bischofshofen. The local team relegated around Jan Hörl, Manuel Fettner, Philipp Aschenwald and Daniel Huber to Japan and Norway elsewhere. The Swiss team was not at first.