News from American sports – Hescher with two passes – defeat for the Capellas Hawks – Sport

March 17, 2022
Eileen Curry
News from American sports – Hescher with two passes – a defeat for the Capellas Hawks – Sport


NHL: Hischier prepares twice and loses

The New Jersey Devils have already suffered 39 losses in their 61st game this season. The East Coast team lost 6-3 to Calgary Flames in Canada. Swiss captain Nico Hescher collected an assist in the transitional period 1:1 in the first half and 2:2 in the second half, and the Valais center now has a 40-point top scorer in the current season. It was Hescher’s second appearance after he missed three matches with a lower body injury. Calgary won the match with three goals between the 28th and 31st minutes.

NBA: The Hawks’ winning streak is over

After three straight victories, the Atlanta Hawks were once again forced to leave the floor as losers. The Georgian team lost 106-116 away to the Charlotte Hornets. With a score of 85:85 after three quarters, the Hornets pulled out decisively in the final section. Clint Capella showed the heart of the Swiss Hawks a good match: he scored 17 points and 15 rebounds.



