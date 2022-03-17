American Football: Fellbach Warriors: Marco Fingerle returns to Fellbach – local sport

Marco Finger is preparing for the next season. Photo: Frank Wahlenmayer





American Football: The 28-year-old, most recently with German runners-up Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns, wants to boost the Fellbach Warriors in the regional league as Robin Payne or Abdul Ghafoor Siddik.

The football season in the United States culminates with the prestigious Super Bowl, which always attracts fans of the sport around the world in early February. Recently, the Los Angeles Rams were able to lift the Lombardi Trophy and celebrate in front of their home crowd in California. So that football fans in Germany do not have to lay off their sport until September, about 400 clubs in seven different leagues will play matches from April onwards. Including the Fellbach Warriors, who fought for the Oberliga title last year and were promoted to the Regionalliga as the undefeated champions. They are now in the third tier and made club history with this promotion. In the 20 years since the SV Fellbach football division has existed, this has never happened before.

The Men in Orange has three new players, some of whom are familiar

“Of course we cannot be satisfied with what we have achieved now,” said coach Timo Muller. That’s why, just three weeks after winning the title, they started training again on the artificial turf pitches on Esslinger Strasse. Plus, I’ve worked a lot off the field during my spare time, says Timo Muller. The orange men signed three players, including two good friends. Above all, they must fill in the gaps left by high-performing sufferers. Last season, along with hard training, took its toll.

Robin Payne, a former young Fellbach Warriors player, returns to his old workplace after stints with Stuttgart Scorpions and Surge. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get much time to play in the Europa League,” says retrencher Robin Payne. “So I decided to take a step back and take the opportunity to develop myself as a player.” The second addition is Abdul Ghafour Siddik, who also came from the Stuttgart Scorpions and will now reinforce the Fellbach Warriors as a center up front, which protects their playmaker from opposing attacks. “My goal is to put the best offensive line in the league with the boys this year,” says Abdel Ghafour Siddiq. “With the passion that reigns here in the team, that’s also possible.” Living legend Tom Brady announced his retirement on Monday and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for what is now his 23rd season in the NFL. Fellbach Warriors can also look forward to the return of a first-class player.

A test match against the guests from Landsberg is scheduled for Saturday in Fellbach

Marco Wenger, 28, returns from Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns with plenty of Bundesliga experience, and will support attack and defense as both a player and coach. The 1.94-meter-high giant actually wanted to last

The season with second-place German Haller Einhorner, he turned his back on the sport for professional reasons “but then the phone rang”. At the other end of the line was Timo Muller. “After that it was clear that I would be back on the field with the players from Felbach, which I am especially looking forward to.” The coaching staff was also happy. “Despite the misery of the injuries, we are hitting a good rhythm with Marco and we can show the competition that we can compete in the regional league after promotion,” says Timo Müller.

In next Saturday’s friendly at 5pm at home in Fellbach against the X-Press of Landsberg an der Lech, the team can show just how competitive the competition really is – almost a month before the start of the season on April 16 at home against Albershausen Crusaders.