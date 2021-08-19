New weekly free game and forecast for week 34

The Epic Games Store has been offering free games on a regular basis for weeks, including this week. Title Yooka-Laylee and Impossible Laire Playtonic Games was announced last week. It costs 39.99 euros and is from 2017. Epic Games also has Void bastards Excavated by Blue Mancu. The regular cost is €27.99 and is from 2019.

Über Yooka-Laylee and Impossible Laire

Yooka and Laylee are back in an all-new platform adventure from Playtonic Games! Your archenemy Capital B is no good and the two friends have set out to save the day. In order to thwart his evil plan to enslave an entire Bee kingdom with the tool of “Human Intelligence”, our heroes must fight in an “inaccessible” lair in Capital B. It looks like a suspicious spot, but with the help of Queen Phoebe and the royal petalon, Yuka and Lily might have a chance!

About void bastards

Forget everything you know about first-person shooter games: Void Bastards leave it up to you, just aiming and shooting isn’t enough. Your task is to lead the Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula. It’s your choice where to go, what to do, and who to fight. In all this, you have to keep your cool and make sure that you never forget your strategy in the face of terrible opponents. Aboard the spaceship wreck, you must prepare your mission and gather information about the spaceship’s plan, as well as the dangers and enemies that you may encounter. You can also use the terminals and other ship systems to your advantage.

Both games can be added to the library until August 26th at 5:00 PM – for free. As always, you logically need an account in the Epic Games Store.

Preview week 34

The forecast for next week looks exciting, as the Epic Games Store announces the free game one week in advance. And then there car maker By Hermes Interactive from 2019.

Welcome to Automachef, the resource management game where you design kitchens, program machines, and truly represent your genius! Design tomorrow’s kitchens today! Designing and building automated restaurants and programming them for smooth production. Do you have the adventurous spirit and the knowledge to compete in the world of automated restaurants? Think carefully about solving challenging space, resource management and scenario puzzles! Not enough hot dogs? You will find a solution! The kitchen is burning? No problem for someone like you!

Supports PCGH – It only takes a minute. Thanks! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest gaming hardware and their favorite games. So far we’ve funded this site primarily through ads, but since COVID-19 it’s getting more and more difficult. Many companies are lowering or lowering their advertising budgets for 2020. The budgets we unfortunately have to rely on if we want to continue offering PC game consoles as usual for free. That is why we turn to you now. As a supporter of PCGH, you can support us so that we can continue to provide content we are familiar with for free. Every contribution, big or small, has value. Supports PC game consoles – It only takes 1 minute. support now We thank you in advance.















[PLUS] Epic Store vs Steam: Store Battle Royale







PCGH Plus: Exclusive Deals, Better Conditions for Developers, and Free Runaways: Epic Games is attacking Steam in a big way. So we took a closer look at the competitor. Article from PC Games Hardware 04/2019.

more …



Go to the article







Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.





