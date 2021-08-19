Windows 11 makes it hard to switch browsers

Windows should be out this fall. Microsoft

Microsoft reverts to old behaviour, University of Liechtenstein falls victim to ransomware and Netflix employees are on trial. That and more in today’s digital news.

With Windows 11, changing the default browser for the operating system can be more difficult. like “edge” mentionedUsers of the beta version of Windows 11 – which is due to appear this fall – will only be asked when they first launch a new browser if it should become the new standard. If you forget to check the box, subsequent changes are only possible in a very cumbersome way in hidden menus.

Therefore, changing away from the Microsoft Edge browser is much more difficult than with Windows 10. Competitor makers Firefox and Opera have already complained about the obstacles put in their way. Microsoft should be careful here, as the preference for Internet Explorer over other browsers was one of the main reasons US antitrust authorities took action against the tech giant in the late 1990s.

Ransomware attack on the University of Liechtenstein

The University of Liechtenstein has fallen victim to a ransomware attack. Almost the entire university network is affected, currently only one placeholder website is available. It is said to be Pysa ransomware, according to the university’s president NS “inside it”. It cannot be excluded that data was also stolen in the attack. The ransom request has not yet been received.

Netflix employees in court for insider trading

Three former Netflix employees have been charged with insider trading Accused. And the Securities and Exchange Commission blamed them for passing the subscriber numbers to relatives and friends in 2016 and 2017 before publishing them. A profit of $3 million was made through stock options.

Alibaba shares hit record lows

Chinese technology giant Alibaba fell to a record low on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Reports “Bloomberg”. At HK$165, the stock has been valued lower than at any time since its IPO. The reason is the reprisals by the Chinese government, which has cracked down on many powerful tech companies for several reasons in recent months. The government’s motives are not entirely clear.