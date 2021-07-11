New parliamentary elections begin in Bulgaria – dpa

sUvia (dpa) – Today, new parliamentary elections began in Bulgaria for the second time in just over 100 days. After the April 4 vote, attempts to form a government failed. There is a head-to-head race between the bourgeois party GERB of former Prime Minister Boyko Boriso and the populist “There Is Such a People” ITN by artist Slavic Trifonov.

About 6.7 million voters are scheduled to elect 240 deputies. The central question in these elections is whether there will be a majority capable of ruling in the new parliament. Six or even seven parties are likely to overcome the four percent hurdle to enter Parliament. The parties of the anti-Borisov camp accuse him of corrupt administration and rule out an alliance with his party for the Western Renaissance.

Bulgarians now have to vote for the first time using a voting machine – not with ballot papers. This is to avoid election fraud. Polling stations are open until 7:00 PM CEST. Only after they are closed may predictions based on voter surveys be published after the vote. Official final results can be expected within four days of the election.

