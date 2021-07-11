Stellantis invests 128 million Swiss francs in Great Britain

Dutch car company Stellantis has acquired a production facility in England. Electronic cars for Great Britain will be produced there.
The basics in brief
- Stellantis acquired a production facility from Vauxhall for 128 million Swiss francs.
- From the end of next year, only electric cars will be manufactured there.
Stellantis is expanding production of electronic cars in Great Britain after Brexit. That is why the car company is ready to invest 128 million francs. Thus Stellanites acquired a nearly 60-year-old factory from sister brand Opel Vauxhall in the port of Ellesmere in north-west England.
From the end of next year, electric cars from Opel, Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen will be produced there. Production at Ellesmere Port is for Great Britain and for export. The group is responding to the British government’s decision to ban the sale of burnt-out cars from 2030.
Stylantis commends the support of Unite the Union and the UK government. Thousands of jobs will be secured in the region. The future of the plant has long been considered uncertain. CEO Carlos Tavares emphasized that “Vauxhall has been making vehicles in the UK since 1903, and we will continue to do so.”