Murat Yakin announces three subsequent nominations

Murat Yakin has nominated three inexperienced players and thus reacts to his team’s misery.
The injury witch challenged Murat Yakin a little. Brill Empolo, Nico Elvedi, Christian Vasnacht and Gregor Copel have to pass due to injuries. Players themselves were injured during club missions over the weekend.
The national coach faces a challenge and now offers his creative alternative solution. He offers not big hands but young race horses, none of which were part of the first national team. The new faces are goalkeeper Philippe Cohn, defender Brian Okoh of Salzburg of the Champions League and midfielder Kastriot Emery of Servet. The latter two were called up to join U-21 and are now advancing to a higher level.
Next Friday, the national team will face Italy in the World Cup qualifiers. The following Monday they face Bulgaria at home. (tusk)
Contini hit Italy: “Natee needs courage and willingness to move on.”(06:08)
Taurus national team: Here Yakin explains Noah Okafor’s candidacy(01:08)
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
█ █ █ █
|
Team
|
SP
|
TD
|
PT
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”