Murat Yakin announces three subsequent nominations

The injury witch challenged Murat Yakin a little. Brill Empolo, Nico Elvedi, Christian Vasnacht and Gregor Copel have to pass due to injuries. Players themselves were injured during club missions over the weekend.

The national coach faces a challenge and now offers his creative alternative solution. He offers not big hands but young race horses, none of which were part of the first national team. The new faces are goalkeeper Philippe Cohn, defender Brian Okoh of Salzburg of the Champions League and midfielder Kastriot Emery of Servet. The latter two were called up to join U-21 and are now advancing to a higher level.