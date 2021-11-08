Urs Krähenbühl factory criticizes the FIS

Former slalom specialist, Sigi Voglreiter, attacks the International Skating Federation as head of Urs Kryenbühl’s Fischer Racing. In an interview with Blake, the Austrian said: “I am disappointed that the FIS did not succeed in making an offer to unvaccinated athletes that would have made participation in Lake Louise possible.”
Voglreiter compares it to tennis: “A few weeks ago, unvaccinated players were allegedly at the start of the ATP tournament in Toronto. Why do unvaccinated tennis players get entry to the same country while unvaccinated tennis players have to stay abroad?”
Blick confronts FIS Marketing Director Jörg Kapol with this question. Former World Cup country skier’s answer: “I don’t know if unprotected tennis players are allowed to play in Toronto and why. But the truth is that we tried everything so that athletes like Urs Kryenbühl could also participate in Lake Louise. We received a clear rejection from the authorities Canadian Health. (megawatts)
