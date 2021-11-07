Bern is looking for a sixth foreigner: SCB’s top scorer is suspended

1/13 After checking Santeri Alatalo’s header, his Lugano teammates attacked SCB top scorer Dominic Cahon.

Yesterday’s results

Embry – Davos 2: 3

Bern – Lugano 3: 1

Serft – Ajoie 3: 4 nP

Zug – SCRJ Lakers 0:3

This is how it goes on November 16th

Ambri – Ajoy

Bale – SCRJ Lakers

Davos – Train

Kahun banned from one match

Sweden’s top scorer stats Dominic Cahoun Had to conduct a counter-examination against the national team’s chief defender Santeri Alatalu Banned for a match by a single judge and a fine of 2,500 francs. In addition to German, Bern with Casparis Daugavins (broken arm, 6 weeks) and Dustin Jeffrey (Shoulder surgery, up to the end of the year) After the national team fractured to the SCRJ Lakers, two more foreigners were missing. That is why the Canadian attackers remain at the moment Cory Conature And Christian Thomas. The search for a sixth alien is already in progress.

Thürkauf serves the Savings and Credit Bank with two opportunities

The Lugano striker offers twice Calvin Thorcoff The Savings and Credit Bank best opportunity in the last third. First he stumbles so that Mika Henauer He can move towards the goal alone, but he stumbles and forgives. Then the SCB team drops 2-0 anyway: after the puck lost by Thürkauf scores Jan Neuschwander. Later, Henauer also met and made Lugano’s fifth consecutive bankruptcy ideal. After the national team’s break, the Bianconeri and the coaches will start on November 19 Chris McCorley Connect with the derby against Embry.

Serial killers strike again

Friborg (10) and Davos (7)’s winning streak against the SCRG Lakers is already over. Now the rappers pick up Zug, having won the champions eight games in a row.

Zug for the first time in 76 games without a goal

Another series goes swimming for EVZ: ironically against the former EVZ Academy goalkeeper christmas full moon The Zugers are without a goal for the first time after 76 games and nearly a year (0:4 against Servette). After 74 games without goals, the Lakers defenders meet Rajan Satarik, whose contract expires at the end of the season, again for the first time. On the other hand, SCRJ’s winning streak has not been broken: there are now six. The last time the Rosenstadt-based team ran such a streak was in 2006. The club’s record (8 consecutive wins) comes from the 2000/01 season.

Rabbi is getting more honest

The SCRJ Lakers not only rush from victory to victory, but try to get rid of the image of the gray mouse. On Twitter, St. Gallen residents resented SRF as EVZ fell in one fell swoop.

Davos celebrates himself as a captain

hats! With a fourth win in a row, HCD took the top of the table. Needless to say, this should be celebrated on social media. However, the originality is a little neglected. Like many clubs in various leagues, countries and sports before, the people of Davos are as demanding as before Donald Trump a year ago on Twitter: “Stop the Count”.

Macmillan is allowed to stay with Embry

Embry currently has a contract with the patient Brandon MacMillanWhich lasted until the national team break, extended until the end of the season. The Canadian striker scored three goals and assisted three in 17 matches so far.

