Bern is looking for a sixth foreigner: SCB’s top scorer is suspended

Yesterday’s results
- Embry – Davos 2: 3
- Bern – Lugano 3: 1
- Serft – Ajoie 3: 4 nP
- Zug – SCRJ Lakers 0:3
This is how it goes on November 16th
- Ambri – Ajoy
- Bale – SCRJ Lakers
- Davos – Train
Kahun banned from one match
Sweden’s top scorer stats Dominic Cahoun Had to conduct a counter-examination against the national team’s chief defender Santeri Alatalu Banned for a match by a single judge and a fine of 2,500 francs. In addition to German, Bern with Casparis Daugavins (broken arm, 6 weeks) and Dustin Jeffrey (Shoulder surgery, up to the end of the year) After the national team fractured to the SCRJ Lakers, two more foreigners were missing. That is why the Canadian attackers remain at the moment Cory Conature And Christian Thomas. The search for a sixth alien is already in progress.
Thürkauf serves the Savings and Credit Bank with two opportunities
The Lugano striker offers twice Calvin Thorcoff The Savings and Credit Bank best opportunity in the last third. First he stumbles so that Mika Henauer He can move towards the goal alone, but he stumbles and forgives. Then the SCB team drops 2-0 anyway: after the puck lost by Thürkauf scores Jan Neuschwander. Later, Henauer also met and made Lugano’s fifth consecutive bankruptcy ideal. After the national team’s break, the Bianconeri and the coaches will start on November 19 Chris McCorley Connect with the derby against Embry.
Serial killers strike again
Friborg (10) and Davos (7)’s winning streak against the SCRG Lakers is already over. Now the rappers pick up Zug, having won the champions eight games in a row.
Zug for the first time in 76 games without a goal
Another series goes swimming for EVZ: ironically against the former EVZ Academy goalkeeper christmas full moon The Zugers are without a goal for the first time after 76 games and nearly a year (0:4 against Servette). After 74 games without goals, the Lakers defenders meet Rajan Satarik, whose contract expires at the end of the season, again for the first time. On the other hand, SCRJ’s winning streak has not been broken: there are now six. The last time the Rosenstadt-based team ran such a streak was in 2006. The club’s record (8 consecutive wins) comes from the 2000/01 season.
Rabbi is getting more honest
The SCRJ Lakers not only rush from victory to victory, but try to get rid of the image of the gray mouse. On Twitter, St. Gallen residents resented SRF as EVZ fell in one fell swoop.
Davos celebrates himself as a captain
hats! With a fourth win in a row, HCD took the top of the table. Needless to say, this should be celebrated on social media. However, the originality is a little neglected. Like many clubs in various leagues, countries and sports before, the people of Davos are as demanding as before Donald Trump a year ago on Twitter: “Stop the Count”.
Macmillan is allowed to stay with Embry
Embry currently has a contract with the patient Brandon MacMillanWhich lasted until the national team break, extended until the end of the season. The Canadian striker scored three goals and assisted three in 17 matches so far.
Winnick annoys the referees
Servette passes with shorter Benjamin Antonitti in driving. He thinks! Ajoy coach Gary Sheehan takes on the challenge of his coaches due to counterattack with a hand pass from Henrik Tomerns seem. The referees are looking at the scene and want to get back on the ice as soon as possible Daniel Winick Enter from the penalty area. The rulers allowed themselves to be confused and look again. Then they still decided: No goal because Elliot Berthon The Tommernes Pass was accepted into the central region. Sheehan tried again later with a challenge, but Geneva’s 2-0 score is important because no high stick can be found. The Jurassic never gave up and after losing 3-0 they won a match that Servet would never have lost.
