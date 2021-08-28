Mourning for saxophonist and songwriter UB40 «kleinezeitung.at

You can always find the remarkable articles in your reading list Re-Call. You can access your reading list directly by navigating the page.

Brian Travers, the founding member and saxophonist of the British band UP40, has died at the age of 62.





After a long battle with cancer, he is Brian Travers, saxophonist, UB40 He died on Sunday. And the band announced, Monday, via Twitter: “Our thoughts are with wife Brian, daughter Lisa, and son Jimmy,” according to the post.

The group from Birmingham celebrated their first entry into the UK’s top ten in 1980 with ‘Food for Thought’. Many other top songs follow. In total, the band made 39 Top 40 UK singles and 28 Top 40 albums. They have sold 100 million albums worldwide.