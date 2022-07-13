More than 40 countries support Ukraine’s complaint to the International Court of Justice

Russia must be held responsible for crimes against Ukraine in accordance with international law.

This stems from the “Joint Statement in Support of Ukraine and the Case before the International Court of Justice”, available on the website of Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been published.

“We reiterate our support for Ukraine’s complaint to the International Court of Justice under the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, under which Ukraine seeks to establish that Russia has no right on the basis of unfounded allegations that genocide occurs to carry out Military operations in Ukraine.

The signatories “reaffirm the importance of this operation and once again urge Russia to immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine, as ordered by the Court of Justice in its precautionary measure order of March 16, 2022.”

“As the Court has repeatedly stated, its decisions on interim measures are legally binding on the parties to the conflict. Russia’s failure to comply with the Court’s decision of March 16, 2022 constitutes another breach of its obligations under international law,” the document said.

The United Nations, which signed the document, “once again welcomed Ukraine’s efforts to ensure that international law is respected and that the Court can fulfill its essential task of promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes.”

In conclusion, it was reiterated that “Russia must be held accountable for its actions.” Losses and damages incurred by Russian violations of international law, in accordance with the principle of state responsibility, require full and prompt reparations by Russia. ”

A statement was made on behalf of the governments of Albania, Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Canada, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Malta. , Marshall Islands, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Austria, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the United States signed Cyprus European Union.

On July 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine had filed a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice because Russia justified its military aggression by baseless accusations of “genocide”.

indeed