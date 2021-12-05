More pork sold in the EU to third countries

According to preliminary data from the Brussels Commission, 4.69 million tons were exported, including meat by-products; Which was 186,050 tons or 5.9% more than it was in the first nine months of 2020. This also means a new export record for this period.

Export earnings also improved – albeit with the exception of trade with Great Britain; That is, 446 million euros, or 5.1%, to 9.22 billion euros. However, recently, signs of slipping were seen in EU pork exports, because in the first half of 2021, the export volume was still higher than the previous year at 374,700 tons, or 12.8%.

The drop in leadership is due to lower demand from China since the summer. Deliveries to the People’s Republic of China in the first half of the year were still 6.1% higher than the previous year’s level, but after three quarters they fell to 10.0%. A total of 2.17 million tons of pork including by-products have been shipped from the European Union to China so far; 242,850 tons less than the period from January to September 2020.

At the moment, according to analysts, there is no sign of a return of pork shipments in the European Union. Mutual trade in pork stopped after the United Kingdom left the European Union. According to the Commission, exports from member states for the statistically available period only from January to August 2021 decreased by 44,820 tons, or 7.3%, to 569,650 tons compared to the same period in the previous year.

Society’s imports from Great Britain decreased by 37.8% to 69,340 tons. The export volume of Japan, the EU’s third largest customer of pork, remained almost stable at 273.700 tons compared to the first nine months of 2020. On the other hand, sales to other Asian countries were not good at all.

Volume sold in the Philippines increased by 160% to 27,260 tons compared to the first three quarters of 2020. There, livestock losses in the wake of the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak greatly increased the need for imports. The same applies to Vietnam, where the volume of delivery increased by a third to 110,200 tons. In addition, exports to South Korea, the United States, Australia, Ivory Coast, Taiwan and many other countries have increased significantly.

