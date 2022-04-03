Mohamed Salah in Liverpool forever? The Egyptian star is likely to extend his contract with the Reds

Liverpool are said to have improved their initial offer from €480,000-a-week to just under €600,000, which would put the 29-year-old in the salary bracket with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah’s current working paper runs until June 30, 2023, which is why the striker has already been linked with potential transfers to Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain.

He could soon put an end to these speculations on his own.

In addition to the huge salary increase, the potential contract term can also be seen. So far, a three-year extension to 2026 has been discussed, but there is now speculation about another season until 2027. Salah will then turn 35 – so it is very likely that he will end his career at Liverpool in that case.

Salah: Bitter defeats with Egypt

It remains to be seen if Salah can make that choice himself or whether that decision is up to the club. In any case, it looks like the exceptional player will spend the best of his remaining years at Anfield.

After losing the Africa Cup of Nations final in February and the dramatic end to the World Cup qualifiers (against Senegal) a few days ago, Salah’s mood should improve at least a little. According to his own statements, he feels very comfortable at Liverpool and was only hoping to get a financial appreciation from the club.

