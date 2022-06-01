Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is coming in June

As expected already, Redmond has a new product initially. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 offers a small upgrade to the small laptop.
The basics in brief
- After nearly two years, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go gets updated for the first time.
- Above all, the new model has more processor power and storage space.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will be available later in June.
Only 12.4 inches. This is the screen size on Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. With the new laptop Go 2 The screen is still too smallBut there is a “new” processor and more memory.
Microsoft Surface Mini Laptop
As announced by Redmond, the new first edition of the laptop will be available in miniThe format continues to attract the same audience. It is ideal for portable use, for example at school or in the office. Accordingly, there are no standard breakers in the internal parts, but only the basics.
As with its predecessor, there is a 12.4-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The RAM remains the same, with 4 or 8 GB.
There is now a 128 or 256 GB SSD, depending on the model. The most important “upgrade” is definitely the processor, and here comes one Intel Corporation The eleventh generation Core i5 has been published. Since now, however Laptops with Intel’s Alder Lake are already availableMicrosoft has already started with an “old” generation.
subordinate windows-11 The laptop still has a USB-C, USB-A port, a headphone jack, and an internal Surface port. Microsoft Also committed to sustainabilityUser can easily replace different parts of the machine. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will begin shipping on June 7. The cheapest copy should be 599 USdollari.e. about 575 Francs costs.
