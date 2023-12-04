Microsoft is pouring billions into UK AI data centres

With its largest single investment in the UK, the US group will double the size of its data centres.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke of a turning point for the future of AI infrastructure and development. The conservative politician recently tried to position his country as a leader on the topic at an international conference on regulating artificial intelligence. Microsoft confirmed that the investment will help train more than one million people in the AI economy and support AI security efforts and research with the government and academia.
Recently, Microsoft ran into trouble in Great Britain: the Competition Regulatory Authority (CMA) initially blocked its $1 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard. When the American giant made concessions, the British competition authorities approved the deal.
