Microsoft is finally shutting down older CPUs and blocking workarounds

It is no longer a secret that Microsoft has tightened the rules when it comes to support for Windows 11 and has set more stringent specifications for the hardware that will be used. The minimum hardware requirements are specified for, among other things, the main processor from the official processor CPU support list, at least 4 GB of RAM, UEFI firmware with Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. But now the Redmond company is pulling out all the stops again and is now banning additional – typically older – x86 processors from its latest operating system. The corresponding solutions, which were previously able to easily circumvent the restrictions, will also remain unsuccessful from now on.

CPUs without POPCNT cannot run Windows 11 24H2

As developer Bob Bonney (@TheBobPony) and reporting the SMS serviceNumber of pop) not only advances, but also no longer allows this limitation to be easily circumvented through a workaround or bypass. If a CPU without POPCNT instruction is present in the computer system, Windows 11 24H2 will not be able to boot.

Also popular with PCGH readers: Windows 11 24H2: Microsoft is securing more CPUs. Microsoft is significantly tightening the screws again with Windows 11 24H2 and thus locking more CPUs out of the operating system.

The developer had previously assumed that Microsoft's restrictions could be circumvented as usual, at least by enthusiasts with the right experience. But this is not the case,

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”: Download all external content I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to external platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

This means that older processors like Intel Core 2 Duo and Core 2 Quad are finally out of Windows 11 24H2. Bypassing functions via system tools like Rufus or Ventoy will also become a thing of the past with the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 release and will no longer be practical. But it is definitely tolerable for the average user.

The first requirement that cannot be overcome

Even more interesting than shutting down the venerable CPUs with Windows 11 24H2 is the fact that the POPCNT instructions appear to be the first insurmountable system requirements for Windows 11. The mandatory features TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot can be easily bypassed, but not POPCNT . I learned Microsoft.

Your opinion is needed!

what's your opinion about this subject? The PCGH editorial team would be happy to hear your well-founded opinion in the comments on this report. To comment you must be on PCGH or im Extremist forum You are logged in. If you don't have an account yet, you can Register here without obligation. We ask that you please take into consideration the currently applicable regulations Forum rules.

source: Bob Pony via X via Tom's devices



