February 18, 2024

Microsoft is finally shutting down older CPUs and blocking workarounds

Gilbert Cox February 18, 2024 3 min read

It is no longer a secret that Microsoft has tightened the rules when it comes to support for Windows 11 and has set more stringent specifications for the hardware that will be used. The minimum hardware requirements are specified for, among other things, the main processor from the official processor CPU support list, at least 4 GB of RAM, UEFI firmware with Secure Boot and TPM 2.0. But now the Redmond company is pulling out all the stops again and is now banning additional – typically older – x86 processors from its latest operating system. The corresponding solutions, which were previously able to easily circumvent the restrictions, will also remain unsuccessful from now on.

CPUs without POPCNT cannot run Windows 11 24H2

As developer Bob Bonney (@TheBobPony) and reporting the SMS serviceNumber of pop) not only advances, but also no longer allows this limitation to be easily circumvented through a workaround or bypass. If a CPU without POPCNT instruction is present in the computer system, Windows 11 24H2 will not be able to boot.

The developer had previously assumed that Microsoft's restrictions could be circumvented as usual, at least by enthusiasts with the right experience. But this is not the case,

