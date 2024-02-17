Rumors are growing about a vertical camera arrangement

A recent leak suggests that Apple may offer a portrait camera orientation in its upcoming iPhone 16. This innovation is in line with previous speculation and could radically change the way users record spatial videos.

On Friday, controversial whistleblower Majin Bu shared photos that purportedly show the camera module of the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 16. Although Majin Bu's reliability has fluctuated in the past, this leak supports existing rumors of a vertically stacked camera arrangement.

The rumor mill has been swirling around this potential design change for some time. Already in May 2023, leaker Unknownz21, considered more reliable, published similar information. Majin Bu's latest leaks aren't the first of their kind, but they add credence to assumptions about the future direction of iPhone cameras.

The importance of vertical camera arrangement

The vertical arrangement of cameras in the iPhone 16 can bring important innovations to users. In particular, spatial video recording can be made much easier and improved by this change. The iPhone 12 was the last model to feature a vertical camera, and a return to this design could signal an interesting technological advancement.

While the Majin Bu information should be taken with a pinch of salt, the consistency with previous leaks reinforces the suspicion that Apple is already considering a vertical camera arrangement for the iPhone 16. This development will not only impact the design of the device, but will also open up new possibilities in Video shooting.

The source of this speculation, Appleinsider, points out that despite the questionable past of individual leakers, the consistency of the rumors is an indicator of their potential accuracy. The technological world is eagerly awaiting Apple's official announcement to find out what innovations the iPhone 16 will actually bring.

The debate over the future direction of the iPhone camera once again shows how much rumors and leaks can shape expectations of future technologies. It remains to be seen whether these speculations are true or not, but there is growing evidence that Apple could once again offer its users a technological innovation with the iPhone 16 that takes the use of the device to a new level.

source: Apple insider