Microsoft Exchange servers under fire again

There are currently increasing reports of unsecured Microsoft Exchange servers. Now new loopholes have appeared. Microsoft provides fixes.
Once again, server administrators are required to update Microsoft Exchange Server with the latest patches. a little only The days when the local CERT warned Serious loopholes. Three more vulnerabilities have now appeared in Microsoft Exchange 2013, 2016, and 2019.
Microsoft Exchange Server is vulnerable again
Through a combination of the three vulnerabilities “CVE-2021-34473”, “CVE-2021-34523” and “CVE-2021-31205” Attackers create a backdoor. In this way, they can gain access to systems, gain higher rights, and use malicious code. According to “Heise”, 46,000 servers worldwide are vulnerable to attack.
Once again: correct it as soon as possible! Corresponding updates are already available. It can be assumed that the file Attacks in the near future will continue to increase.
