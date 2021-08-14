Pokmon Go Evoli Community Day

Evoli get another community day in a Pokemon Go Donate what gives you another chance to stock up on sparkling eevee and candy for development.
Is Evy Community Day Worth It In Pokémon Go?
On the other hand, Effie Community Day offers you the usual program that you know from this event. During the event period, Evie will dive a lot into the wild and there is a higher chance of catching the dazzling Eevee.
In addition, you must take a few shots to attract and capture more Evie. Of course, Pokemon are also attracted to smoke and temptation units.
Other rewards: The eggs hatch during the event period four times fasterThe smoke stopped again for three hours And also The locking units work for three hours.
The Community Day Chest is available in the in-game store for 1,280 Poké coins, giving you 50 Excess Balls, 5x Smoke, Super Instant TM, and Supercharge TM.
Exclusive attacks and other special features
From Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7 PM until Monday, August 16, 2021 at 7 PM, there are also some special attacks that Eevee can master if you develop them in the meantime, and other specials.
- Captured or hatched Evoli Dominate the attack shelter
- aqua: Boiling water
- Blizza: BlitzCanoney
- Flamara: Giant force
- Basiana: Spockball
- Night parrot: psychomotor
- Volipurpa: pebble seeds
- Glaziola: Aquawell
- Vilinara: I will be confused
- To develop Feelinara, only 7 hearts are required instead of 70 during the event period
Pokémon Go: How to solve the special quest for Eevee Community Day
Here, too, you can purchase a new Community Day quest in the in-game store that deals specifically with that Pokémon.
And this is how you solve your tasks:
The choice is yours (1/5)
- Use 10 Power-ups on Pokémon – 10 Sanana Berries
- Catch 15 Evies – Meet Effie
- Get 7 good throws – 50 Evy Candy
- Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 25 Poké Balls, and 1 Smoke
The choice is yours (2/5)
- Catch 15 Eevee – Meet Akuna
- Submit 10 Pokémon – Blitza Encounter
- Phase 3 Evie – Meet Flamara
- Rewards: 1500 EGP, 50 Evoli pieces, 1 smoke
The choice is yours (3/5)
- Land 3 Big Bow – Meet Psiana
- Submit 10 Pokémon – Eevee Encounter
- Phase 2 Eevee – Meet Night Macaw
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 15 Superballs, 1 Rocket Radar
The choice is yours (4/5)
- Catch 15 Effie – Meet Folipurba
- Use 15 berries to catch Pokémon – Eevee Encounter
- Develop 2 Eevee – Meet Glaziola
- Rewards: 3500 XP – 1 incubator – 15 hyperballs
The choice is yours (5/5)
- Get the reward – 100 Evies
- Get the reward – Meet Evie
- Get your reward – 2 Silver Snake Berries
- Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Meet Villenara, 2 special candy
