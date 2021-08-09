Microsoft announces gamescom week broadcast

It won’t be long until Gamescom and Microsoft present their plans for the virtual trade fair. The main focus is on a separate Xbox stream, which should happen before the show’s official opening. The most important facts about this:

Delivery time: 24. August 2021

time: 7 pm German time

Platforms: Youtube, Twitch

What is shown No specific details or even games were mentioned in the announcement, but Microsoft has already revealed that it will “discover more about the largest and most exclusive game lineup ever”. This includes updates to popular Xbox games as well as news from publisher partners.

Some of the updates are supposed to relate to titles that appear later in the year, and they’re supposed to be among others:

There is still particularly important information missing about the latter, namely the release date. So far, it is only known that the shooter will appear at the end of 2021. It is possible that Microsoft will announce the exact date of Halo Infinite during the Xbox broadcast.

The news might also be in the opening night live

In addition, Microsoft clarified in the stream announcement for Opening Night Live, that is, the show with which broker Geoff Keighley will officially open Gamescom. So Xbox is also expected to be represented at the show – perhaps even with a new announcement?

The opening ceremony will take place on August 25 at 8pm German time, more information can be found here:





incoming deal: During gamescom, Microsoft is conducting a sale on the Xbox Store, where, according to the ad, you can save up to 75 percent. There will also be a special edition of the Xbox FanFest that the Xbox community can celebrate together. More information on this should follow in the near future.

