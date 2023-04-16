Miami These tomatoes were grown in space Tomatoes grown in space? Yes, you read that correctly. A spacecraft has brought back nearly two tons of cargo from the International Space Station. published Apr 16, 2023 at 2:49 pm

Vegetables are grown on the International Space Station. NASA Some tomatoes have now put her back in the ground. NASA

A spacecraft carrying nearly two tons of cargo and some tomatoes grown in space has returned to Earth from the International Space Station. without pilot SpaceX spacecraft It landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on Sunday night, the US space agency NASA announced.

On board were some frozen dwarf tomatoes that astronauts had grown and harvested aboard the International Space Station for months. On Earth, how conditions in space affect their growth and quality will now be examined. From growing vegetables in space, NASA promises higher satisfaction among crews and greater flexibility for long-duration missions.

