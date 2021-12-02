Metroid Dread MercurySteam development studio has engaged in a new RPG action – ntower

mercury vapordevelopment studio Metroid dread, working with 505 Games on a new video game brand called “iron projectItalian developer and publisher 505 Games, which published Bloodstained and belongs to parent company Digital Bros., will participate, among other things, as a co-publisher. Information is limited so far, but the game should be in the dark fantasy world Play and in the future on computers as well as for consoles Appears – More details and platforms will be shared with the world of video games in the future. Presidents Ravi and Rami Gallant are excited to collaborate with MercurySteam:

quote

We are excited to be working with the team behind MercurySteam. A popular studio that has developed exceptional titles over the years, including Metroid Dread in collaboration with Nintendo. With the vision and creative skills of MercurySteam and the extensive experience of 505 Games, players can expect a high-quality, addictive video game with Project Iron.

Has Metroid Dread Convinced You — and Are You Keeping an Eye on Project Iron?