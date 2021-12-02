“The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim”: is the Anniversary Edition worth it?

special edition

Berlin (dpa/tmn) – Flying Dragons in a Video Game – In 2011 that was just one of the sensations of the fantasy RPG “Skyrim”, with stunning landscapes, a huge game world and endless story possibilities.

Well, you have to be that honest: there were also countless little bugs and annoying technical glitches. For the tenth day of publication, “Skyrim” is now available in the Anniversary Edition. Includes: All Bonus Content, 500 Bonus Content (more on this later), Now you can hunt and there’s Survival Mode. Everything in one digital package. looks good?

So many new things, so little new technology

First of all: “Skyrim” will also be interesting in 2021. Even the thrilling introduction to escaping the usurper dragon is still working. The world is still wonderful to look at. Anyone who liked “Skyrim” already in 2011 will like today, too. Apparently, Bethesda hasn’t changed much of its many basic technical bugs, even on Christmas.

Upon closer examination, it turns out that the additional content of about 500 is a combination of items, simple tasks and weapons. Many of them have been around for years as partially free mods. The new hunting function is a great feature, but it only offers entertainment for a short time. Those who love her can now handle illness, hunger, thirst and exhaustion like a survival style hero.

It is also cheaper

Altogether, the anniversary version of “Skyrim” feels rather unpopular. This does not make the game bad. Even if some functions seem a bit outdated, you can get a large-scale and exciting RPG with a huge world full of stories for less than 50 euros.

However: the special edition “Skyrim” from 2016 is available online for 20-40 euros. It also comes with all the extra content and slightly pimping graphics. If you have it, you can already save a €20 surcharge for the anniversary edition. Anyone who hasn’t played Skyrim before will get a cheaper entry with the Special Edition – without compromising on the fun.

“The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition” is available for PC, Xbox and Playstation 4 as a single purchase for less than 50 euros. Holders of some previous versions can upgrade for 20 euros.

